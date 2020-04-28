Jameela Jamil shuts down “bulls**t headlines” about her during quarantine

Jameela Jamil has always made a point of calling out injustice, using her position in the spotlight to call out the likes of the Kardashians, social media trolls, and Piers Morgan.

Now, The Good Place star has highlighted a “perfect example of media manipulation” to her 1.1 million followers on Twitter.

Taking to her feed, Jamil shared a screengrab of a headline, which read: “People aren’t happy about these quarantine posts from celebs.”

The article had been illustrated with two photos: one of Ellen DeGeneres, and one and Jamil herself, snapped during an animated discussion on a TV talk show.