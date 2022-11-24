‘Heroin chic’, a phrase characterised by pale skin, emaciated features and an extremely thin physique, was popularised in the early 1990s fashion industry, with its seeming return linked to the revival of Y2K trends across social media platforms like TikTok.

In the episode, Jamil recalled her own experience of this time, including being weighed alongside her classmates and compared by their teacher.

“We weren’t aware of our bodies yet, no one was pulling in their tummies and we were so innocent, but we all got weighed and she put our names on a chart like a leaderboard,” she said. “I weighed the most because I was the tallest and the biggest, and I was immediately made fun of. It was so quick, even as kids, for us to realise that there was a hierarchy and that that hierarchy involves thinness and how little space you take up.”

Later on, as she began her career in TV and media, Jamil said that she was often photoshopped without her consent during magazine shoots, as well as being hounded by paparazzi photographers looking to take ‘unflattering’ photos of her after she gained weight.