“Ask yourself if you’re following people online who make you feel nourished and excited, or shamed and afraid.

Ask yourself why you’re making these changes? Who is it for?

What do you think will change in how you feel?

Would you ever tell someone you love and respect that they need to meet the same body goals to be allowed to feel good and confident?

Do you have a safe and sustainable plan?

Is it ok if your body doesn’t end up obeying your fantasy because maybe that’s just not how you’re supposed to be built?

If it isn’t ok, then why? Why is what our clever body wants and needs not a priority?”