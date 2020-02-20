Jameela Jamil has no time for the “out of the blue smear campaign” against her

Recently, the star was accused of lying about a myriad of health conditions. Pointing to several purported inconsistencies in her stories about having cancer, car crashes and Ehler-Danlos syndrome, a viral Instagram story alleged that Jamil had Munchausen syndrome, a factitious disorder in which a person thinks they are ill. Jamil denied the accusations in a statement on Instagram.

The drama unfolded while the actor was already on a Twitter hiatus, following another recent controversy after the announcement she had been appointed as a judge for upcoming HBO Max show Legendary sparked online debate over whether the role should have gone to someone in the LGBTQ+ community. Jamil had returned to the platform but switched her account to private.