Jameela Jamil has no time for the “out of the blue smear campaign” against her
- Jessica Rapana
The Good Place actor has returned to Twitter with a powerful message to her haters, and she has a message for trolls: “I am not going fucking anywhere.”
Following a brief hiatus from social media, Jameela Jamil has returned to Twitter, telling trolls: “I am not going fucking anywhere.”
The Good Place actor tapped out of Twitter earlier this week, switching her account to private, after what she has now labelled an “out of the blue smear campaign”.
Recently, the star was accused of lying about a myriad of health conditions. Pointing to several purported inconsistencies in her stories about having cancer, car crashes and Ehler-Danlos syndrome, a viral Instagram story alleged that Jamil had Munchausen syndrome, a factitious disorder in which a person thinks they are ill. Jamil denied the accusations in a statement on Instagram.
The drama unfolded while the actor was already on a Twitter hiatus, following another recent controversy after the announcement she had been appointed as a judge for upcoming HBO Max show Legendary sparked online debate over whether the role should have gone to someone in the LGBTQ+ community. Jamil had returned to the platform but switched her account to private.
Now, back on Twitter, the actor has addressed the drama again in a series of tweets. “So one of the people targeting me in this out of the blue smear campaign is affiliated with Breitbart,” Jamil wrote. “Interesting timing as I’m one of the loudest public voices about Pro Choice… And this is the most important year for us to make sure we protect the rights to an abortion.”
Jamil continued, “I am not going fucking anywhere. They drag me and shame me, not really to hurt me, but to scare you out of also sticking your neck out. To use me as an example of how you will be dragged through the mud if you speak out and push back. Don’t be dissuaded. We are strong together.”
Jamil is back, baby! And she’s not going anywhere.
