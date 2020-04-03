Kim Kardashian shares diet tips during lockdown, and Jameela Jamil isn’t here for it

Jameela Jamil and the Kardashians have never really got on, if we’re honest. Jamil – who is as a famous for I Weigh, her body positivity campaign on social media, as she is her role as Tahani in The Good Place – has made it her business to call the KUWTK stars out for advertising appetite suppressants and weight loss products on their own Instagram accounts.

They, in turn, have insisted that Jamil is living in a “negative energy space” and is a “silly person”.