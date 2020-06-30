Jameela Jamil responds after being branded “jealous” of Kim Kardashian

Jamil isn’t wrong, of course. The phrase “she’s just jealous” isn’t just reductive: it’s also more than a little sexist. And, while jealousy is not exclusive to female relationships, all you need do is take a glance at all those baseless celebrity ‘feud’ reports in the tabloids to know that it is regularly presented as a woman-to-woman phenomenon.

We have a duty to do better. To be smarter. To think before we DM. Because, in writing Jamil off as “jealous”, we are simultaneously dismissing her comments out of hand. And, in doing so, we aren’t just denying ourselves the opportunity to open up a constructive dialogue: we are also perpetuating this myth that women cannot get along.

As Sheryl Sandberg put it: “Women aren’t any meaner to women than men are to one another. Women are just expected to be nicer. We stereotype men as aggressive and women as kind. When women violate those stereotypes, we judge them harshly.”

You don’t have to agree with Jamil, by any means. But, rather than fall back on a lazy trope, try listening to what she’s saying. Interrogate her criticism. Consider her point of view.

Because then, and only then, are you allowed an opinion.