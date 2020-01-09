Jameela Jamil defending Lizzo against body-shamers is what the sisterhood is all about

Jameela Jamil would like the world to please “get off Lizzo’s dick”, and frankly, we couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

While we might be making strides towards body positivity – in no small part due to the battle cries of self-acceptance from celebrities like Jamil and Lizzo – there are still some who feel entitled to weigh in on women’s bodies.

Such was the case with Jillian Michaels. During an interview with Buzzfeed News to discuss her life and career, the celebrity trainer made some strong statements about Lizzo’s body after the topic of body positivity was raised.