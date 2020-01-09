People

Jameela Jamil defending Lizzo against body-shamers is what the sisterhood is all about

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published

Why do we still think it’s OK to comment on women’s bodies? Jameela Jamil had the perfect response to comments about Lizzo’s weight.

Jameela Jamil would like the world to please “get off Lizzo’s dick”, and frankly, we couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

While we might be making strides towards body positivity – in no small part due to the battle cries of self-acceptance from celebrities like Jamil and Lizzo – there are still some who feel entitled to weigh in on women’s bodies.

Such was the case with Jillian Michaels. During an interview with Buzzfeed News to discuss her life and career, the celebrity trainer made some strong statements about Lizzo’s body after the topic of body positivity was raised.

You may also like

Jameela Jamil just made an important point about exercising for your mental health

“Why are we celebrating her [Lizzo’s] body?” the former The Biggest Loser trainer said. “Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes.”

Michaels continued: “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

Unsurprisingly, many took umbrage with her comments, taking to social media to defend the singer. Among them: The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, who retweeted the clip of Michaels’ interview, writing: “Why is this woman acting like she’s an MRI? Stop concern-trolling fat people and get in the bin.”

In a later tweet, Jamil added: “Honestly can the world just get off Lizzo’s dick already? The woman can outrun, out dance, out sing, out sex, out earn and out do most of the wastes of space who pointlessly take time out of their day to criticise her. You aren’t fit to lick her designer boots. Just fuck off.”

Lizzo has yet to respond to Michaels’ comments or the resulting backlash directly. Perhaps, because she has been too busy putting out positive energy: the Juice singer, who is currently on tour in Australia, decided to help out at Foodbank Australia in Melbourne this week, packing food hampers for people displaced by the fires alongside hundreds of volunteers.

She also set up buckets at the Sydney Opera House – the venue of her concert – for audience member donations on Monday.

In a way, Lizzo’s  silence on Michaels’ comments speaks volumes. Besides, who needs to respond to haters when you have a friend like Jamil in your corner?

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Jessica Rapana

Jessica Rapana is a journalist based in London, and enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content. She is especially fond of news, health, entertainment and travel content, and drinks coffee like a Gilmore Girl.

Recommended by Jessica Rapana

People

Lizzo just spoke about her depression on Instagram - here's why that's important

“Sad af today. But this too shall pass," the singer wrote.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
People

Good news for Lizzo fans, we finally have a name – and it’s perfect

Excuse us while we get this printed on T-shirts and phone cases.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
People

Lizzo just had the perfect response to the man who tried to downplay her success

“Keep my name out ya mouth”

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Stylist Daily