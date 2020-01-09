Jameela Jamil defending Lizzo against body-shamers is what the sisterhood is all about
- Jessica Rapana
Jessica Rapana
Why do we still think it’s OK to comment on women’s bodies? Jameela Jamil had the perfect response to comments about Lizzo’s weight.
Jameela Jamil would like the world to please “get off Lizzo’s dick”, and frankly, we couldn’t have put it better ourselves.
While we might be making strides towards body positivity – in no small part due to the battle cries of self-acceptance from celebrities like Jamil and Lizzo – there are still some who feel entitled to weigh in on women’s bodies.
Such was the case with Jillian Michaels. During an interview with Buzzfeed News to discuss her life and career, the celebrity trainer made some strong statements about Lizzo’s body after the topic of body positivity was raised.
“Why are we celebrating her [Lizzo’s] body?” the former The Biggest Loser trainer said. “Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes.”
Michaels continued: “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”
Unsurprisingly, many took umbrage with her comments, taking to social media to defend the singer. Among them: The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, who retweeted the clip of Michaels’ interview, writing: “Why is this woman acting like she’s an MRI? Stop concern-trolling fat people and get in the bin.”
In a later tweet, Jamil added: “Honestly can the world just get off Lizzo’s dick already? The woman can outrun, out dance, out sing, out sex, out earn and out do most of the wastes of space who pointlessly take time out of their day to criticise her. You aren’t fit to lick her designer boots. Just fuck off.”
Lizzo has yet to respond to Michaels’ comments or the resulting backlash directly. Perhaps, because she has been too busy putting out positive energy: the Juice singer, who is currently on tour in Australia, decided to help out at Foodbank Australia in Melbourne this week, packing food hampers for people displaced by the fires alongside hundreds of volunteers.
She also set up buckets at the Sydney Opera House – the venue of her concert – for audience member donations on Monday.
In a way, Lizzo’s silence on Michaels’ comments speaks volumes. Besides, who needs to respond to haters when you have a friend like Jamil in your corner?
Image: Getty