People

Jameela Jamil’s powerful words on the NHS are going viral for all the right reasons

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Jameela Jamil talks about the NHS

Jameela Jamil took to Twitter on Sunday (8 December) to highlight the importance of the NHS and free healthcare for all, and her words have taken social media by storm.

The state of the NHSand what the main parties are going to do with this beloved institution – has made multiple headlines over the last couple of weeks. After a decade of austerity, there’s no denying that the NHS is struggling right now – and each party has a different explanation on how they’re going to fix that.

In the mix of chaotic debate, misinformation and outlandish claims that have formed a good majority of the recent discussion over the NHS, it can be hard to decipher what exactly needs to be done. Only one thing’s for certain: the NHS is one of the most important services this country has.

Indeed, if one thing has come out of this year’s General Election, it’s a greater awareness of just how much we value and depend upon the NHS. With the threat of US investment looming over the service and stories of children with pneumonia being left to lie on the floor due to lack of beds, NHS workers and celebrities alike are coming together to rally for more funding and force politicians to take necessary action. 

And now Jameela Jamilformer Stylist guest editor and The Good Place actor – has shared some powerful words highlighting the true value of the UK’s health service. 

You may also like

Holly Willoughby’s emotional tribute to NHS takes social media by storm

Taking to Twitter to share her message, Jamil explained how her experience living in the US has shown her the true value of the NHS.

“Save our NHS. Save our NHS. Save our NHS,” she wrote. “I’m living in a country with no free healthcare and SO many of the homeless here are people who got sick, or their children got sick, and they couldn’t afford their medical bills so were then forced to live on the street. Save our NHS.”

In response to the tweet – which attracted over 21,000 likes and 4,000 retweets – many of Jamil’s followers began to share their support for the tweet, sharing their own stories and tributes to the NHS.

“We’re currently filing bankruptcy as a result of our son’s five-month hospitalisation,” one of Jamil’s US followers wrote. “We need universal healthcare in the US.”

Another added: “I’ve had 100 operations since 2006. The NHS is the most prized possession this country has. If I was in America I would never have afforded to get better.”

You may also like

“Dear UK, the NHS is awesome”: here’s what our health service looks like to an outsider

This isn’t the first time Jamil has shared her appreciation for the NHS. At the end of November, Jamil shared a video about the NHS from American comedian, actor, writer and activist Rob Delaney. The Catastrophe star has been an outspoken supporter of the UK’s National Health Service ever since his son’s death in 2017, and has been working to raise awareness of underfunding and budget cuts during the 2019 general election.

Alongside Delaney’s latest video, which has been shared over 37,000 times on Twitter alone, Jamil wrote: “The NHS saved my life so many times. He’s right, it is the pinnacle of human achievement.”

Jameela Jamil on the NHS
Jameela Jamil on the NHS: “I’m living in a country with no free healthcare and SO many of the homeless here are people who got sick.”

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has also been vocal in her support of the NHS; earlier this year, she went viral for writing an emotional tribute to the service. And in another recent move, US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez urged British people to appreciate the NHS and fight for its survival.

She tweeted: “To our friends in the UK: please cherish, protest, & continue investing in your healthcare system! Once Big Pharma & special interests get their hands on it, it could take generations to regain. Millions of people in the US are fighting to have a system half as good as the NHS.”

You may also like

UK general election 2019: what are the main political parties promising for the NHS?

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Life

6 simple things you can do to help save the NHS

As the National Health Service celebrates its 70th birthday, here are six simple ways you can help it survive another seven decades.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
People

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez just reminded us why the NHS is so important in the upcoming election

The congresswoman has issued a timely warning.

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published
People

Emma Willis pens heartfelt letter to NHS following life-saving surgery

The TV presenter was rushed to hospital with severe stomach pains last week

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Holly Willoughby’s emotional tribute to NHS takes social media by storm

“I am full of admiration and respect for anyone who dedicates their life to helping others,” said This Morning’s Holly Willoughby.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Here’s what our health service looks like to an outsider

“Dear UK, the NHS is awesome”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Stylist Daily