Jameela Jamil’s powerful words on the NHS are going viral for all the right reasons

The state of the NHS – and what the main parties are going to do with this beloved institution – has made multiple headlines over the last couple of weeks. After a decade of austerity, there’s no denying that the NHS is struggling right now – and each party has a different explanation on how they’re going to fix that.

In the mix of chaotic debate, misinformation and outlandish claims that have formed a good majority of the recent discussion over the NHS, it can be hard to decipher what exactly needs to be done. Only one thing’s for certain: the NHS is one of the most important services this country has.

Indeed, if one thing has come out of this year’s General Election, it’s a greater awareness of just how much we value and depend upon the NHS. With the threat of US investment looming over the service and stories of children with pneumonia being left to lie on the floor due to lack of beds, NHS workers and celebrities alike are coming together to rally for more funding and force politicians to take necessary action.