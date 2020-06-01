George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Monday 25 May in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on the handcuffed man’s neck for at least eight minutes.

The disturbing video has sparked outrage across the world, with many joining protests throughout the USA. On social media, too, many are calling for justice, telling people to take a stand against systemic racism. And this has resulted in a number of heated debates, with several high-profile individuals using their platform to insist that “not all cops” are bad.

Now, in response to this rhetoric, Jameela Jamil has tweeted: “All the celebrities gaslighting people about police brutality, favoring the vast minority of ‘good cop’ interactions with black people in this cop-driven blood bath… stop accusing the media of twisting the narrative when these real life videos exist in the VAST majority. Damn.”