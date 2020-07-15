Jameela Jamil just nailed the toxicity of “pandemic body” pressures

We have absolutely no time for the “beach body ready?” narrative that usually dominates advertising around this time of the year.

We all remember that yellow bikini ad plastered around London Underground, right? People called for Protein World’s advert to removed, including Change.Org founder Charlotte Baring, who said it was “targeting individuals, aiming to make them feel physically inferior to the unrealistic body image of the bronzed model, in order to sell their product”.

But what happens to this narrative when not many of us are actually going to the beach during lockdown? Well, according to I Weigh campaigner Jameela Jamil, the “beach body” pressure isn’t as prevalent right now, but only because it’s been replaced by “pandemic body”.