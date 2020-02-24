When The Good Place actor shared a plate of peanut butter-filled pretzels on her Instagram story, despite previously saying she suffered from a peanut allergy, several online trolls took it upon themselves to diagnose Jamil with Munchausen’s syndrome, a psychological disorder which sees someone pretends to be ill or deliberately produces symptoms of illness in themselves.

And, on 23 February, the actor had finally had enough. Taking to Twitter, Jamil shared a lengthy post which she said she was “tired of the bullying” and the “taunting over my mental and physical health”.

“Last week triggered me to a point of near death,” she wrote, responding directly to social media criticism regarding her chronic health conditions.

“I have a fragile past with suicide. If you live in pain and have to survive a lot, just to still be here, it’s agonising to have people tell you that you made it up. I would have preferred a happier, pain-free life with more fun and experiences rather than just struggling through month to month.”