Jameela Jamil just highlighted the hypocrisy in this common anti-abortion argument

As disappointing as it is to admit, conversations surrounding abortion – and a woman’s right to control what happens to her body – remain as vitriolic and divisive as they’ve ever been. In 2019, women’s reproductive rights across the US were continuously threatened, with controversial ‘heartbeat bills’ – which heavily restrict abortion after five or six weeks of pregnancy – being introduced in states including Iowa, Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio and North Dakota.

And 2020 isn’t looking particularly great either. We may be less than a month in the new decade, but 200 – mostly male – members of Congress have already signed a brief urging the Supreme Court to “reconsider” Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling protecting women’s abortion rights. Society is going backwards rather than forwards – and arguments against access to abortion continues to surface.