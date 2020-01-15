Jameela Jamil’s comments about trying are a must-read for anyone plagued with self-doubt

You’ll never know until you try, or so the saying goes. And yet, for many of us, the thought of trying – and failing – can be too overwhelming.

So instead, we never try and – worst of all – we never know.

Fortunately, thanks to the wave of podcasts that celebrate things not going right and more people choosing to speak candidly about their mistakes on the road to success, we are slowly dismantling the stigma around this topic, ultimately making failing – and trying – seem less scary.