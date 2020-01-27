Blake has previously credited Jamil for inspiring the album.

In January 2019, he wrote on Twitter: “To @jameelajamil I love you and you are the reason this album exists, but now everyone else has it, so I’ll see you at home in 30 minutes and we can talk shit about everyone.”

In an interview with Dazed, he also said: “It feels good not to just be able to tell people how I feel. I think it’s because I met my girlfriend and there was no room for pretense. She speaks her mind. It was like, ‘Tell me how you feel. Tell me what you’re thinking.’ In my everyday like, I wasn’t being encouraged to sit behind metaphor or sit behind long silences or be in a mood without explaining what it’s about.”