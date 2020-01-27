Grammys 2020: Jameela Jamil had the best reaction when her boyfriend James Blake didn’t win
Jessica Rapana
- Published
The Good Place actor posted a photo of her and long-term boyfriend, James Blake, after he missed out on a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album.
Jameela Jamil handled her boyfriend’s loss at the Grammys in the best possible way: by making a huge scene and posting about it on Twitter.
The Good Place actor posted the tongue-in-cheek photo of her and James Blake’s reaction after he missed out on the Best Alternative Music Album award at the Grammys on Sunday night. He was nominated for his album Assume Form.
After the award went to Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride, Jamil posted a photo of the couple pretending to be devastated, writing: “He didn’t win. We both took it really well. @jamesblake you were and always are my winner.”
Blake jokingly responded: “I’m absolutely fine.”
Blake has previously credited Jamil for inspiring the album.
In January 2019, he wrote on Twitter: “To @jameelajamil I love you and you are the reason this album exists, but now everyone else has it, so I’ll see you at home in 30 minutes and we can talk shit about everyone.”
In an interview with Dazed, he also said: “It feels good not to just be able to tell people how I feel. I think it’s because I met my girlfriend and there was no room for pretense. She speaks her mind. It was like, ‘Tell me how you feel. Tell me what you’re thinking.’ In my everyday like, I wasn’t being encouraged to sit behind metaphor or sit behind long silences or be in a mood without explaining what it’s about.”
Speaking to Billboard on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday night, the celeb power couple also praised Taylor Swift for calling out ‘double standards’ in the music industry.
“Just generally studio life is an incredibly male environment, traditionally,” Blake said. “And, I’ve noticed that being in the industry… I mean, it’s happening very, very slowly, but it is super slow.”
Jamil added that there are “ridiculous double standards” for men and women in the industry. “I think that it’s really great that she spoke out and called these double standards out, which she’s done continuously over the last couple of years. I think we both are in support of any woman who speaks out about injustice in this industry or anywhere in the world, really.”
Image: Getty