Since starting the I Weigh campaign in 2018, Jameela Jamil has been on a mission to champion body diversity. She’s the first to call out the toxic dieting industry, she refuses to use Photoshop-edited photographs of herself and she really does not give a flying fig what people think.

That probably explains why the I Weigh community has grown so much in both strength and numbers, with over one million people following the Instagram account. It’s a space for women to share their strengths, celebrate their bodies and fight the negative bullshit we face every day.