Exclusive: Mindy Kaling joins the all-star cast reading James and the Giant Peach

The book by Roald Dahl tells the story of James, a young boy whose parents are killed by a rhinoceros so he’s forced to live with his two bullying aunts – Spiker and Sponge. He eventually escapes thanks to a magical giant peach. Though it was written in 1961 the tale has particular relevance right now. “Being an adult child myself and having read James and the Giant Peach to my girls multiple times, I’m excited to be able to partner with my friends, the Dahl team and Partners In Health and re-tell this story to help those most in need right now,” says Waititi. “This wacky, wonderful tale is about resilience in children, triumph over adversity and dealing with a sense of isolation which couldn’t been more relevant today.” As such the Roald Dahl Story Company and partners will be matching every donation given.

Dahl fans will be excited to know that Waititi is also creating two original animated series for Netflix, one based on the characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and one about the Oompa-Loompas. And later this year another Dahl favourite will be bought to life in the adaptation of The Witches. Starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer it centres on a young boy who tries to stop a coven of witches turning the children of the UK into mice.

Watch episode eight of James and the Giant Peach on YouTube at 6pm on 1 June.