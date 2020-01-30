James Corden just got real about the fat-shaming he’s experienced in Hollywood

OK, let’s start with the good news.

We’re seeing more women-led films than ever, for instance, such as Captain Marvel and Little Women. And we’re seeing unprecedented Asian representation on-screen. Just this month, The Farewell’s Awkwafina made history as the first Asian Best Actress winner at the Golden Globes.

Hollywood is, at least on the surface, making great strides towards diversity.

But riddle us this – when was the last time you saw a rom-com starring two plus-size people? We’re guessing: probably never.