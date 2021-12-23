In an interview with The Jess Cagle Podcast, Franco admitted that while teaching, he “did sleep with students, and that was wrong”, although he said he had not started the school with the intention of luring women for sexual purposes.

“I suppose at the time, my thinking was if it’s consensual, OK,” he added in the SiriusXM podcast. “At the time I was not clearheaded.”

The actor went on to explain that he had developed a sex addiction after he became sober from an alcohol addiction he developed at a young age.

“It’s such a powerful drug,” he continued. “I got hooked on it for 20 more years. The insidious part of that is that I stayed sober from alcohol all that time.”