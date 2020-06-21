Around one in every four pregnancies end in miscarriage in the UK, and yet it’s a type of hidden grief that many people still don’t feel comfortable talking about openly.

This is true for the women who must bear the brunt of the trauma, of course, but also their spouses and partners, too.

Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek has just shown why it’s so important for men, in particular, to tackle the silence around pregnancy loss.