Jamie Lee Curtis knows how hard it is for an addict to get sober – she was one

Today, Curtis is sober. “Am I going to be sober for the rest of my life? I hope so. I’m going to do everything I can to be,” she told Variety.

But this wasn’t always the case. For a decade, Curtis was addicted to Vicodin, a strong painkiller she was first prescribed because of plastic surgery she had on her eyes. (A cameraman told Curtis that he wouldn’t work with her because “her eyes are too puffy”, leading the actor to undergo surgery to remove the puffiness. Vicodin was prescribed for the pain.)

Curtis thought her addiction was secret. She never took pills when she was working and only in the “late afternoon and early evening”, she said. “I like to refer to it as the warm-bath feeling of an opiate. It’s like the way you naturally feel when your body is cool, and you step into a warm bath, and you sink into it,” she said. “That’s the feeling for me, what an opiate gave me, and I chased that feeling for a long time.”

Soon, though, Curtis was stealing pills from her sister and taking handfuls of five pills a night, washing them down with a glass of wine. Once, a friend caught her.