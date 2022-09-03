“I feel very lucky”: Jane Fonda shares her cancer diagnosis in a new Instagram post
“I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” the Oscar winner and Grace and Frankie star insisted.
Jane Fonda, Oscar winner and star of Grace and Frankie has shared the news that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun chemotherapy. In a recent Instagram post, Fonda said that she is currently undertaking treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and that she is “handling the treatments quite well”.
“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she captioned the post.
“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”
Taking a defiant tone, Fonda shared “We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine. I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”
The 84-year-old took the opportunity to remind her followers of her decades-long commitment to fighting climate change, in particular her initiative Fire Drill Fridays.
“We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change,” she wrote.
Singing off, Fonda shared: “The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”
