Jane Fonda, Oscar winner and star of Grace and Frankie has shared the news that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun chemotherapy. In a recent Instagram post, Fonda said that she is currently undertaking treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and that she is “handling the treatments quite well”.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she captioned the post.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”