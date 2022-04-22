Now, Monáe has confirmed that she is non-binary. In the season five premiere of Red Table Talk, the musician expanded on her gender identity, explaining to co-host Willow Smith that she sees everything “beyond the binary”.

“I’m non-binary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely,” she began. “I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she’. If I am from God, I am everything. I am everything, but I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything beyond the binary.”

When asked by Smith about speaking her truth, Monáe answered: “Somebody said, ‘If you don’t work out the things that you need to work out first before you share with the world, then you’ll be working it out with the world.’ That’s what I didn’t want to do. So I thought I needed to have all my answers correct, I don’t want to say the wrong thing.”

Monáe added that she sees the energy of people over their gender or sex.

“I don’t see how you identify,” she said. “And I feel like that opens you up to fall in love with whoever, with any beautiful spirit.”