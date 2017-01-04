It’s not the first time that Jones has opened up about her life as a single mother.

Speaking to Mom.me in 2012, Jones explained: “I had to go back to work when Xander was 6 or 7 weeks old, but I'm lucky that I have a job that I can bring him with me. I was able to bring him to work and nurse, and I could see him when I missed him, which was often even though I was only feet away.

“Mad Men has such long hours, and then you go home and you don't sleep. So it was hard. But I think that as hard as it is, that if you have something that you love outside of being a mother, you should definitely maintain it, because it makes you a better mother.

“I think in America … we are often judged partially [for going back to work], but I think we should always remember that it's OK. It doesn't mean that you are a bad mum.”