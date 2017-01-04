Mad Men’s January Jones: my son doesn’t need a father figure
Mad Men star January Jones has opened up about her life as a single parent in a new interview.
Speaking with Red, the 39-year-old explained that four of her closest friends all had their own children around the same time as she gave birth to her son Xander (now five), and she has made a point of surrounding her little boy with strong women, such as pals Rose Byrne and Amy Adams.
The actor, who has never disclosed the identity of Xander’s father to the press, said her and her son had not missed having him in their lives.
“Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbour dads and my dad, who is super young,” she told the publication. “It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women.
“He doesn’t have a male person saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl.’ All those s**tty things that dads accidentally do.”
Jones went on to explain that she loves living alone with her little boy.
“It’s just me and the nanny,” she said. “No one lives in the house with us… I just don’t feel I need a partner.”
As for future boyfriends, The Last Man on Earth star said that she worries “something else would suffer if a relationship came along”.
“Do I want one? Maybe,” she said. “But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it.”
“My life is so full. It’s not like, ‘Aww, I wish I had a man,’” she added. “After I had Xander, I went on a couple of dates and I was like, ‘I’d rather be at home sleeping, or watching TV or hanging out with my kid.’”
It’s not the first time that Jones has opened up about her life as a single mother.
Speaking to Mom.me in 2012, Jones explained: “I had to go back to work when Xander was 6 or 7 weeks old, but I'm lucky that I have a job that I can bring him with me. I was able to bring him to work and nurse, and I could see him when I missed him, which was often even though I was only feet away.
“Mad Men has such long hours, and then you go home and you don't sleep. So it was hard. But I think that as hard as it is, that if you have something that you love outside of being a mother, you should definitely maintain it, because it makes you a better mother.
“I think in America … we are often judged partially [for going back to work], but I think we should always remember that it's OK. It doesn't mean that you are a bad mum.”
Jones has always been keen to draw a divide between her professional and private life.
“That’s my son’s business,” she told the NY Times, when they asked her for further details about Xander’s parentage, in a 2013 interview. “It’s not the public’s business.”
She added: “Jack Nicholson once told me: ‘You should never give your personal life away, otherwise people will pick you apart. They’ll never believe in your character.’”
But the actor also has another very good reason for keeping her personal life away from the spotlight.
“Women should have lots of secrets,” she said. “It’s our right to have secrets. Otherwise, what would we write in our memoirs?”
All hail January Jones.