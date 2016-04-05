“I quit my career in fashion to volunteer full-time in the Calais refugee camp”

This journey started for me last summer when I was reading a lot about the refugee crisis in the news.

I was working in the fashion industry at the time, but the dehumanising words I saw in the headlines, things like ‘swarms of migrants,’ and ‘marauding migrants,’ left me with lots of questions about this humanitarian crisis right on my doorstep.

I was curious about the people behind these headlines and felt my questions about why they left their countries and what life was really like in the camp, were not being answered. So I decided to go to Calais, to visit the refugee camp known as ‘The Jungle’.