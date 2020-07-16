Earlier this week, a statue of Jen Reid was erected on the plinth where slave trader Edward Colston‘s once stood in Bristol.

The Black Lives Matter activist’s statue, however, was removed by Bristol City Council officials 24 hours later, prompting outcry on social media.

Who is Jen Reid?

Last month, protestors toppled Edward Colston’s statue from its plinth in Bristol city centre.

The bronze statue had stood on Colston Avenue since 1895, ostensibly as a memorial to its subject’s philanthropic works. However, Colston famously made his fortune through the Royal African Company (RAC) – which is believed to have sold about 100,000 west African people into slavery in the Caribbean and the Americas between 1672 and 1689.