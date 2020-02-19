Updated on 19 Feb 2020: Jenna Dewan has revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee.

Sharing a photo of the pair kissing, diamond ring clearly visible on her hand, Dewan wrote: “A lifetime to love and grow with you… you have my heart.”

Kazee, on his own page, added: “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

It’s the sort of news that should provoke one of two reactions: either we don’t care and scroll past the announcement in our social media feeds (perfectly valid – not everyone obsesses over celebrity news), or we care a lot and fire off a congratulatory message to Dewan via social media. And that’s just as valid, quite frankly: after all, psychologists have uncovered evidence that suggests our fascination with gossip is a symptom of superior social intelligence.