Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s “unbreakable bond”, explained

We’re in, ooh, week three of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, which apparently means it’s time for yet another dubious source story about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s rekindled romance.

That’s right: Aniston and Pitt – who finalised their divorce well over a decade ago, in October 2005 – are still in love with one another, according to Melissa Etheridge. As in, yes, the very Etheridge who performed at Aniston and Pitt’s 2000 wedding and is therefore apparently an expert on their relationship.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Etheridge was asked whether or not she thought there was any truth to the rumours that the former couple is gearing up to reunite. Because what else is there to talk about with a global health crisis going on, eh?