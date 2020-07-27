If it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, then you’ll no doubt be pleased to learn that there was a mini Friends reunion over the weekend. And a mini Friends reunion with purpose, at that.

On Sunday (26 July), Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox – aka Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe – got together to film a video over on Instagram.

In the short clip, we can see Aniston whispering something to her former co-stars as they share a hug. Then, all three turn to the camera with a smile, before the clip cuts off.