Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow team up for important video
Rachel, Phoebe, and Monica are together again – but there’s a very important reason for this impromptu Friends reunion.
If it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, then you’ll no doubt be pleased to learn that there was a mini Friends reunion over the weekend. And a mini Friends reunion with purpose, at that.
On Sunday (26 July), Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox – aka Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe – got together to film a video over on Instagram.
In the short clip, we can see Aniston whispering something to her former co-stars as they share a hug. Then, all three turn to the camera with a smile, before the clip cuts off.
While there’s no audio to the clip, the caption makes it all too apparent that it was filmed with the aim of encouraging fans to make sure they are registered to vote ahead of the upcoming presidential election, which is 100 days away.
“Friends don’t let friends skip elections,” it reads.
Cox’s caption adds: “Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter.”
The important political message has garnered well over two million ‘likes’ on Instagram and counting.
However, if you’re in the mood for a more… well, a more substantial Friends reunion, then we have good news for you, too.
That’s right: David Schwimmer, who played Ross in the long-running sitcom, recently revealed that the Friends HBO Max special (which had previously been suspended due to the coronavirus) is now scheduled for this summer.
“It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August,” Schwimmer told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “But honestly, we’re going to wait and see [for] another week or two, if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”
Schwimmer also revealed one of the most common things fans say to him in the street is “you were on a break,” a reference to the contentious break-up of Friends characters Ross and Rachel.
Asked by Fallon for his opinion on if the couple were together when Ross cheated, Schwimmer deadpanned: “Yes, it’s not even a question, they were on a break.”
Initially ordered at HBO Max in February, the unscripted special – which Schwimmer described as “a really fun interview” with “some other surprise bits” – will reunite original stars Schwimmer, Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry for a look back at the series.
It’s planned to be filmed on Friends‘ original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. And this means that, yeah, we’re very likely going to see our favourite sextet clutching oversized coffee mugs as they perch on Central Perk’s oh-so-comfy sofas.
We can’t wait!
You can find out everything you need to know about HBO Max’s Friends reunion here.
