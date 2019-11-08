“It’s too bad, because we really are friends,” Cox reassured everyone.

The pair went on to speak about Aniston’s many achievements, both in the charity space and in her acting career. Their words of praise were a poignant reminder of how important it is to always remind your friends – or, you know, forever cherished people – how special and valued they are.

“We’re not the only ones who know that Jen is a remarkable person,” Cox said. “We all love her because she radiates warmth and joy and humour and love.”

Added Kudrow: “When they asked us to present this award to Jen tonight we were thrilled to celebrate her.”

“Bottom line, we show up because Jen shows up for so many others in so many incredible ways,” Cox concluded.