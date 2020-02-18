Why are we so obsessed with Jennifer Aniston?

Run your own Aniston brain test. There are things you know about her – her eye colour, her best friend, her favourite skin product, her exes’ names – that you didn’t even know you knew. Stuff that you maybe can’t recall about some of your own close friends, even.

Perhaps there’s a teeny part of our relationship with her that isn’t entirely (whisper it) healthy. Psychotherapist Aaron Balick has another take on the Jennifer Aniston neuron, “The brain, in some ways, doesn’t know the difference between a relationship we form with a TV character, and one in real life.”

This could go a long way to explaining the sort of ‘ownership’ we feel we have over Aniston; the way in which we justify our need for access to every corner of her life. There’s a convenient simplicity to a one-way relationship that allows us to imbue her with whatever we need to feel. A subconscious desire for her to be or act a certain way. “Images that we get of celebrities, particularly through the media, are generally very intentional, making them limited and not very complex,” says Balick. “So there’s lots of room for us to project our own desires and wishes onto them.”

So what hopes and dreams do we project onto Jen? “I would point to the enduring popularity and extraordinary cultural afterlife of Friends as the obvious place to begin understanding her enduring appeal,” says Dr Hannah Hamad, senior lecturer at Cardiff University’s School of Journalism, Media and Cultural Studies and author of The One With The Feminist Critique: Revisiting Millennial Postfeminism With Friends. We now live in a Netflix age where the only truly communal television experiences come courtesy of big sporting events or Love Island. For everyone who watched when it was first aired in the late 90s, Friends is steeped in notions of a simpler and more unified time. It was what academics now describe as ‘appointment viewing’.