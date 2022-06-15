While many may debate Aniston’s stance, there’s no denying that social media has provided opportunities to those who don’t have immediate access, resources or connections to the industry in the same way Aniston may have had.

Everything has its downsides – and social media isn’t short of that. But the diverse range of people who benefit from social media and are able to forge new relationships, followings and opportunities as a result of it has changed the landscape for the better. It has diversified the entertainment industry and continues to do so in a much-needed way – and there are some amazing creatives who have come from it.

Without YouTube, we wouldn’t have Issa Rae or Justin Bieber. Without Twitter, we wouldn’t have the infamous Twitter thread that spawned the Zola movie. Without Soundcloud, we wouldn’t have a whole generation of music artists who span genres and defined an era, from Halsey to Chance the Rapper.

Social media has opened the doors to the entertainment industry allowing those from a variety of backgrounds to make a name for themselves in a historically elitist industry – and it’s the reason why Aniston’s comment comes across as out of touch.