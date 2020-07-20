Jennifer Aniston shares graphic photo of friend on ventilator as she warns of Covid-19 dangers
- Kayleigh Dray
“This is Covid-19. This is real,” warns Jennifer Aniston.
Warning: this article contains imagery which some readers may find distressing.
Earlier this month, Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of herself wearing a mask on Instagram, noting in the accompanying caption that the novel coronavirus is still continuing to take lives because “we aren’t doing enough”.
“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable,” she wrote at the time. “But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion? And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough?”
Taking to Instagram once more, Aniston shared a photo of one of her friends – taken in April this year – lying unconscious in a hospital bed. He is unconscious and hooked up to a ventilator.
“This is our friend Kevin,” the actor captioned the shot. “Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue.
“This is Covid-19. This is real.”
Aniston continued: “We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this… if we want this to end, and we do, right?
“The one step we can take is PLEASE wear a damn mask. Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus.
“Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.”
In a postscript, the Friends star added: “This photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers.”
The photo has been visible on Aniston’s Instagram account for less than 24 hours, but it has already been liked by (at the time of this article’s publication) well over 3.6 million people.
“I’m so glad he’s OK,” reads a comment from Rita Wilson, who – alongside her husband, Tom Hanks – was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year.
“Wearing a mask is so easy.”
Michelle Pfeiffer added: “Baffling why this is so hard for some people.”
And Gwyneth Paltrow commented: “Right on, sister.”
It is worth remembering that it will be compulsory to wear a face mask in shops across England from Friday 24 July. Those who fail to wear a mask will face a fine of up to £100. This will be reduced to £50 if people pay within 14 days. And, as Aniston’s post has made all too clear, not wearing a mask – if you are not exempt from doing so – puts those around you at risk.
