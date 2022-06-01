Much like the countless break-ups, divorces and relationship problems that became a feature of the characters’ day-to-day lives in the hit TV show, Aniston explained in a recent interview that she found her own life imitating art in the early 00s.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on the series finale of The Ellen Show, Aniston opened up about finding her personal and professional life in tumult as Friends came to an end.

“Well, the ending of Friends, well, you know, I got a divorce and went into therapy,” she joked. “Oh, and then I did a movie called The Break-Up.”

Despite the breakdown of her marriage to Brad Pitt, which generated both intense public scrutiny and media hysteria, and filming a true-to-life anti-rom-com about a break-up, Aniston went on to explain that she viewed that difficult period as the opportunity to start afresh.