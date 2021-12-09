It was an emotional, hilarious and heartwarming reunion but in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston (who starred as Rachel Green in Friends) has since revealed that she thinks “we were just so naive walking into it.”

Aniston admits to initially thinking: “How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.”

“Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.’”

“It just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?’”