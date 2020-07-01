Jennifer Aniston has one message for people at this stage in the pandemic
- Hollie Richardson
Published
Jennifer Aniston just shared an important reminder that the pandemic is far from being over.
Last month, Anne Hathaway made a strong case for wearing a face mask to help minimise the spread of coronavirus. Through the power of a meme, she echoed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that everybody should wear a protective face mask in public.
It came at a time when lockdown restrictions around the world started to ease. Her words were a reminder that Covid-19 is still very much here; the pandemic is far from being over.
Now, fellow Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has joined the essential conversation, by sharing a message on her Instagram.
Captioning a selfie of herself wearing a mask, the former Friends star says the virus is still continuing to take lives because “we aren’t doing enough”.
“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable,” writes Aniston.
“But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀
“I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe.”
She adds: “People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicised at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate ⠀
“If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.”
Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson, Justin Theroux and Drew Barrymore are just a handful of people who commented on the photo, agreeing with Aniston’s message. After all, with the virus still looming, what she’s saying makes total sense.
Images: Getty