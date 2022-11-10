Aniston was regularly plagued with accusations that she only cared about her career, and that her refusal to settle down was the root of her marriages – first to Brad Pitt, and later to Justin Theroux – breaking down.

“And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point,” she said.

This treatment is what prompted her, back in 2016, to pen an op-ed for The Huffington Post that slammed the media for its obsession with her being pregnant.

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism’, the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news’,” she wrote.

“We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.”