Jennifer Aniston opens up about the “challenging road” of undergoing IVF after years of public speculation
The Friends actor reflected on what impact decades of tabloid speculation around her fertility had on her mental health while she underwent unsuccessful IVF treatment.
As one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Jennifer Aniston has endured three decades of tabloid intrusion, with speculation on everything from her appearance to her relationships. But no topic has taken more focus than the fact she doesn’t have children. Throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, front pages switched between declaring her “sporting a baby bump” to claiming that she never wanted children.
Now, Aniston has opened up about the toll the constant theories around her fertility took on her mental health. In a recent interview with Allure, she shared for the first time publicly that she had undergone multiple unsuccessful rounds of IVF fertility treatment.
Describing how in her late 30s and 40s she went through some “really hard shit”, the Friends actor revealed that she had been “trying to get pregnant” during a period several years ago.
“All the years and years and years of speculation… it was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she told Allure.
“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said, explaining that the overwhelming tabloid narrative that she ‘didn’t want’ or would ‘never have’ children because she was “selfish” only made the experience even harder.
Aniston was regularly plagued with accusations that she only cared about her career, and that her refusal to settle down was the root of her marriages – first to Brad Pitt, and later to Justin Theroux – breaking down.
“And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point,” she said.
This treatment is what prompted her, back in 2016, to pen an op-ed for The Huffington Post that slammed the media for its obsession with her being pregnant.
“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism’, the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news’,” she wrote.
“We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.”
Reflecting on the experience, Aniston insisted she had “zero regrets”. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that any more,” she explained.
However, she claims she “would’ve given anything” if she had been advised to freeze her eggs earlier. “If someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she added.
But despite the emotional toll of experiencing something so intimate in the public eye, Aniston said that she wouldn’t change how things turned out.
“If it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she explained. “That’s why I have such gratitude for all those shitty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t fucking care.”
“I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide.”
