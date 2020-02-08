People

Jennifer Aniston welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram with this iconic Friends scene

Hollie Richardson
Jennifer Aniston welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram.

Matthew Perry is the final Friends cast member to join Instagram, and Jennifer Aniston had the best welcome for him.

It’s official: all six of the Friends cast members are on Instagram. 

Matthew Perry just joined Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc on the social media platform. Could we be anymore happier? For the many fans who suspect a reunion is on the way (ourselves included), this only adds fuel to the Friends flame.

Perry made his debut with a video of the Chandler Bing dance, captioning it: “This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go…” 

He has since gained over three million followers, including his former castmates.

And the first friend to welcome him was Aniston, who only joined the platform a few months ago (and is having the time of her life on it).

The actor, who of course played Rachel Green, shared her own post, which played the video of an iconic Friends scene. In season four, episode 12, Chandler and Joey team up against Monica and Rachel in a game that goes way to far – they end up staking an apartment swap.

Of course, we all know how it ends: Rachel and Monica lose their lovely apartment to the boys. And the question that trips them up is: “What is Chandler Bing’s job?”

“TRANSPONSTER,” shouts Rachel, which Monica points out “isn’t even a real word”.

This is the scene that Aniston used to celebrate Perry’s arrival to Instagram. She captioned it: “I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh… umm… oh crap. Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER. #FBF.”

Cox instantly replied with laughter, while Olivia Wilde called it the “best scene” and Jennifer Garner gave it a high-five. Fans were, obviously, also obsessed with the post.

The cast celebrated the show’s 25th anniversary last year, and all members have been quizzed about a reunion ever since. 

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that a one-off Friends special is in the works, but the stars haven’t actually been confirmed for it yet.

“Talks are currently underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer,” the article noted.

Accepting her Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards last year, Aniston described playing Rachel as “the gift of a lifetime”.

She added: “If I have any claim to this world ‘icon’, it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut.

“I would not be standing up here without [Friends], without those amazing five actors, and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now.”

She continued: “You believed in us. You really did. And you believed in those very impossibly large apartments.”

Even is a reunion doesn’t happen, it’s so nice to see the actors continue to celebrate the show, and they’re Instagram activity is just as entertaining.

Images: Getty

Hollie Richardson

