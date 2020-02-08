Jennifer Aniston welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram with this iconic Friends scene

And the first friend to welcome him was Aniston, who only joined the platform a few months ago (and is having the time of her life on it).

The actor, who of course played Rachel Green, shared her own post, which played the video of an iconic Friends scene. In season four, episode 12, Chandler and Joey team up against Monica and Rachel in a game that goes way to far – they end up staking an apartment swap.

Of course, we all know how it ends: Rachel and Monica lose their lovely apartment to the boys. And the question that trips them up is: “What is Chandler Bing’s job?”