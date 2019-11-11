Jennifer Aniston just perfectly explained why Friends was such an iconic show
- Lauren Geall
Jennifer Aniston was honoured with the People’s Icon Award at last night’s People’s Choice Awards, and used her acceptance speech to reflect on – and celebrate – her time on Friends.
It’s hard to believe that Friends is now over 10 years old – especially when you look at the amount of coverage the show has been attracting recently.
Whether we’re scrolling through pictures of the cast hanging out or reading all about those reunion rumours, it feels like we’ll simply never get tired of obsessing over the cast of this beloved show.
So, when we heard Jennifer Aniston was honoured with the People’s Icon Award at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, it was rather exciting. After all, who doesn’t love a good acceptance speech to get them going on a Monday?
Taking to the stage to accept the award at the ceremony on 10 November, Aniston dedicated her speech to the “iconic” show she starred in as the loveable Rachel Green.
“If I have any claim to this world ‘icon’, it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut,” she said.
Describing Friends as “the gift of a lifetime”, Aniston went on to highlight all the different aspects that went into making the show such an incredible success.
“I would not be standing up here without [Friends], without those amazing five actors, and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now.”
She continued: “You believed in us. You really did. And you believed in those very impossibly large apartments,” she said, poking fun at the flats the group live in throughout the show (and how unaffordable they would have been in reality).
Aniston then went on to conclude her speech by thanking her fans and supporters.
“You paved the way for everything that I’ve had a chance to do since and it feels so good, also, that I get to be back on television, where it all started,” she said, referencing her latest role in The Morning Show. “Thank you for being on this journey with me, and just – I love you guys.”
Just recently Aniston proved her ‘icon’ status when she joined Instagram and managed to gain over one million followers in five hours, breaking the previous record set by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” Aniston wrote beneath a selfie of the full cast hanging out. “HI INSTAGRAM.”
There’s only one word for it: iconic.
Images: Getty