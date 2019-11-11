People

Jennifer Aniston just perfectly explained why Friends was such an iconic show

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Jennifer Aniston was honoured with the People's Icon Award at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Jennifer Aniston was honoured with the People’s Icon Award at last night’s People’s Choice Awards, and used her acceptance speech to reflect on – and celebrate – her time on Friends.

It’s hard to believe that Friends is now over 10 years old – especially when you look at the amount of coverage the show has been attracting recently.

Whether we’re scrolling through pictures of the cast hanging out or reading all about those reunion rumours, it feels like we’ll simply never get tired of obsessing over the cast of this beloved show. 

So, when we heard Jennifer Aniston was honoured with the People’s Icon Award at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, it was rather exciting. After all, who doesn’t love a good acceptance speech to get them going on a Monday?

You may also like

No, Jennifer Aniston didn’t “show off” her bikini body

Taking to the stage to accept the award at the ceremony on 10 November, Aniston dedicated her speech to the “iconic” show she starred in as the loveable Rachel Green.

“If I have any claim to this world ‘icon’, it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut,” she said.

Describing Friends as “the gift of a lifetime”, Aniston went on to highlight all the different aspects that went into making the show such an incredible success.

Jennifer Aniston
Aniston called Friends “the gift of a lifetime.”

“I would not be standing up here without [Friends], without those amazing five actors, and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now.”

She continued: “You believed in us. You really did. And you believed in those very impossibly large apartments,” she said, poking fun at the flats the group live in throughout the show (and how unaffordable they would have been in reality). 

You may also like

Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox’s praise for Jennifer Aniston is a must-read for every Friends fan

Aniston then went on to conclude her speech by thanking her fans and supporters.

“You paved the way for everything that I’ve had a chance to do since and it feels so good, also, that I get to be back on television, where it all started,” she said, referencing her latest role in The Morning Show. “Thank you for being on this journey with me, and just – I love you guys.”

Just recently Aniston proved her ‘icon’ status when she joined Instagram and managed to gain over one million followers in five hours, breaking the previous record set by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” Aniston wrote beneath a selfie of the full cast hanging out. “HI INSTAGRAM.”

There’s only one word for it: iconic.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Life

How Jennifer Aniston eviscerates the pressures of fame in The Morning Show

This is the best performance of her career.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Life

Jennifer Aniston really isn’t happy about *that* Friends fan theory

She’s decided to put an end to the rumours, once and for all

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

What really happened to Friends’ Ross and Rachel, according to Jennifer Aniston

It's not the happily ever after you might imagine...

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
People

We need to talk about Jennifer Aniston’s incredible speech on what she would tell her younger self

The actor delivered some powerful words.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

Jennifer Aniston just shut down an interviewer who tried to give her dating advice

Why are people still asking her the same tired questions?

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Stylist Daily