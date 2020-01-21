The actor’s winning role, as news anchor Alex Levy in The Morning Show, is the latest in a string of recently hailed performances. She made us laugh our socks off last summer in Netlfix’s Murder Mystery. And Dumplin’, which she starred in and co-produced, was the feel-good film of 2018.

But rather than celebrate Aniston’s overdue recognition in the industry, the focus was placed on two other things. Firstly, the reaction to her dress proved that people seem to have a problem with women having nipples. And secondly, photographs of Brad Pitt holding onto her hand while they laughed together quickly went viral. Why? Well there still seems to be a fixation on the former couple “getting back together”. This is despite the fact that they divorced over 15 years ago.