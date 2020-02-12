Speaking with Sandra Bullock for the interview, Aniston recalls that the two women met years ago at the Golden Globes.

Referring to actor Tate Donovan, Bullock explains: “Yes, and we were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being.”

“Yes, we did. That’s a beautiful way of saying it,” Aniston agrees. “We both partook of Tate”.

Laughing together, the two women herald his “type” as “talented, funny, kind, introspective, generous, lovers of architecture, lovers of interior design”.

Before remembering that the second time they met was at a friend’s wedding, and clearly their connection was already pretty strong: “I sent you a note and you sent me a shot”, says Aniston.

Bullock muses that the pair went back and fourth with notes and drinks a few times, before “getting sick” from drinking together, which we can presume solidified their bond.