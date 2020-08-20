Reflecting on a scene from The Morning Show’s second episode where her character has a melt down on the way to an awards show, Aniston explained how important it was for her to “lean into” the kind of uncomfortable realities she too has faced over her years in the spotlight.

“There have been moments – not to that level of hysteria – but moments of ‘I don’t want to f-ing go here,’ ‘I don’t want to walk out onto the carpet,’ ‘I don’t want to be seen,’ ‘I don’t want to be looked at and everyone’s going to be talking about me and judging me’ … that’s real,” she says. “I just loved being able to walk into it and lean into it and not be ashamed of it.”

It’s clear that casting Aniston – a woman who has risen to become one of the most famous women in the world – as a TV show presenter under the same kind of scrutiny, allowed for a performance that wasn’t only completely brilliant, but also transformative for Aniston herself.