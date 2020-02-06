Jennifer Garner is all of us reading this gripping Humans of New York love story

He continues: I never told her about Walter Miller. I didn’t see the need. Walter died a long time ago, on that Greyhound bus out of Raleigh. I was a new man now… Cheryl was a righteous woman. Most people, when they see a dollar dropped on the street, will put it in their pocket. But not Cheryl. She will stop everyone on the sidewalk, looking for the owner. She’s that kind of woman. And that’s not the kind of woman who could keep a secret like this. I’m not trying to say that she’d have called the cops on me. But she’d have made me call the cops on myself.”

At this point, much like us, Garner is on the edge of losing it. “Look at the beautiful family,” she writes. “I feel like the next bits are going to make us cry. Poor soft, righteous Cheryl.”

Over the next 40 years, Bobby became a pillar of the community. But although he was a wonderful father and family man, Cheryl says she thought at times he didn’t really want to be with her because of his unemotional, closed-off attitude which felt like he was hiding something.

“We had some beautiful love making,” Cheryl explains, “But other than that, there wasn’t much affection.”

“Not many hugs. Not much cuddling. Not much communication. I could only get so close and he’d shut down…I thought it was me.”

She continues to explain that she even prayed to have the strength to carry on in a relationship where she always felt she was “walking on eggshells”.

When Bobby was finally found out, in some ways, it was the best thing that could have happened to them. Cheryl made the decision to forgive him and fight for him. She gathered testimonials, wrote to the governor, wrote to then president Barack Obama, testified on his behalf and told them about how he had spent the last four decades. After spending one year in prison, Bobby was set free.