Jennifer Hudson on living with grief after family tragedy

Jennifer Hudson has opened up about the shocking triple shooting that robbed her of her mother, brother and nephew in 2008.

"I have definitely seen the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows," the Grammy and Oscar-winning actress and singer told The Observer.

Hudson's mother, church secretary Darnell Donerson and brother, Jason Hudson, were shot dead inside the Chicago home they shared with the singer's older sister, Julia Hudson, in October 2008.

The body of Julia Hudson's seven-year-old son, Julian King, was found three days later, wrapped in a shower curtain in the back of a car on the other side of the city.

"You don’t know how strong you are until you are placed in that kind of moment," the Dreamgirls star said.