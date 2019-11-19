Jennifer Lopez explains why she wasn’t paid for Hustlers, teaching us a vital lesson in the process

In fact, she thinks this ethos could be why Hustlers became such a success. “It became a movement,” she explains in the video. “This is our movie, where we run shit. They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, where we run shit. They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see that tables turned.”

She might be onto something. A 2017 study on how British workers measured career success revealed that job satisfaction (83.6%) and pride in your work (73.8%) were nearly twice as important as a high salary (42.4%). While another study found that happiness at work makes you 12% more productive and three times more creative.

Don’t get us wrong: there’s nothing wrong with knowing and asking for your worth – women are still being underpaid, after all.

However, Lopez’ words a nice reminder in the power of doing what you love and banking on yourself. Like she says, “the money will come along with that”.

Image: Getty