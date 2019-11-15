Jennifer Lopez was asked by a director to take her top off – this is how she reacted

When Johansson pointed out that “not everyone would feel that way”, Lopez agreed. “That’s the thing, because if you give in, in that moment, all of a sudden that person is off and running, thinking they can do whatever they want.”

She continued: “And because I put up a little boundary right there and said no, he laid off and then later on apologised. But the minute he walked out of the room the costume designer was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry that just happened’.”

The actors acknowledged the kind of behaviour Lopez described “could still happen” in the industry today, but that progress was being made. They credited conversations happening in public, which were making it easier for women to tell when something was inappropriate, leaving them feeling empowered.

While we still have a long way to go, as the actors pointed out, these conversations play an important role in dismantling the stigma around sexual harassment and assault and arm women with the knowledge of what shouldn’t be acceptable in the workplace.

Image: Getty