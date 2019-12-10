There’s fans, there’s super fans, and then there’s this Jennifer Lopez enthusiast, who showed support for his idol by urging an entire flight to watch Hustlers.

While on a Jet Blue flight, culture writer Joseph Longo tweeted his dream: to have everyone on his flight from New York to LA watch the newly-released film Hustlers. The very same Hustlers that tells the dramatised story of a group of New York strippers who conned wealthy business men into spending millions of dollars with them, originally taken from a New York Magazine interview and starring Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Cardi B and the glorious Lopez.

First, some context. On 9 December, Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Ramona, which is the first time she’s been recognised by the Hollywood Foreign Press (HFP) in 21 years. Lopez was so excited by the nomination that she posted a video to Instagram, thanking the HFP for the nomination and calling the film a “labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women.”