This pilot asked everyone on board to watch Hustlers – and Jennifer Lopez absolutely loved it
Megan Murray
Jennifer Lopez herself thanked this Hustlers fan, who convinced the pilot of his plane to get everyone on board watching the film, in celebration of her Golden Globes nomination.
There’s fans, there’s super fans, and then there’s this Jennifer Lopez enthusiast, who showed support for his idol by urging an entire flight to watch Hustlers.
While on a Jet Blue flight, culture writer Joseph Longo tweeted his dream: to have everyone on his flight from New York to LA watch the newly-released film Hustlers. The very same Hustlers that tells the dramatised story of a group of New York strippers who conned wealthy business men into spending millions of dollars with them, originally taken from a New York Magazine interview and starring Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Cardi B and the glorious Lopez.
First, some context. On 9 December, Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Ramona, which is the first time she’s been recognised by the Hollywood Foreign Press (HFP) in 21 years. Lopez was so excited by the nomination that she posted a video to Instagram, thanking the HFP for the nomination and calling the film a “labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women.”
We don’t think she was quite as excited, though, as the aforementioned Longo. The JLo fan took to social media in celebration, informing the airline that he not only planned to encourage other passengers to watch the film, but that he suspected Oscar voters could be on the flight and he hoped to influence them, too.
Miraculously the pilot of Longo’s plane saw his plea and decided to get involved, making an overhead announcement to the whole flight about Hustlers. Longo continued to post his recording of the announcement, in which the pilot asks those flying to “support Ms Lopez” and that he hopes she “gets that Oscar.”
Just when we thought we couldn’t love this championing of such a talented woman anymore, Lopez won us over even further by responding to Longo’s tweet, thanking him for the support.
“This is amazing!!! You can be my backup dancer any day. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT!” wrote Lopez on Twitter.
As far as Christmas wishes go, we think Longo might have just had his granted. And if you haven’t seen the film yet, read our five-star review and then get yourself to the cinema and keep your fingers crossed for J Lo.
