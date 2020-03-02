People

Jennifer Lopez reveals how she felt about her Oscar snub, and we’ve all been there

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published

The Hustlers’ actor has revealed why she was so disappointed about her Oscars snub this year – and her self-criticism is so familiar.

Most of us are our own worst critics. We hone in on our flaws, and self-flagellate when we don’t meet impossible standards. Any woman can fall into this trap – even celebrities who, from where we’re standing, look like they’re killing it. Even, it turns out, Jennifer Lopez.

You may also like

Hustlers: “With her Oscar-worthy performance, Jennifer Lopez is finally getting the recognition she deserves”

Speaking at Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour, the Hustlers actor opened up about how she really felt about not getting nominated for an Oscar this year.

“I was a little sad because there a lot of buildup to it,” Lopez explained. “There were so many articles. I got so many good notices – more than ever in my career – and there was a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar. It’s going to happen; if she doesn’t, you’re crazy’.”

She continued, “I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my god, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like, ‘Ouch’. It was a little bit of a letdown.”

Hustlers: Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez

However, it wasn’t herself that she was worried about disappointing. The actor explained to Oprah that she felt like that she had let down her close friends and peers by not being nominated.

“Most of my team has been with me for years – 20, 25 years – and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it, too. So I felt like I let everyone down a little bit.”

Despite her Oscars snub, Lopez’s performance as Ramona in Hustlers still earned her a slew of award nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Indie Spirit Awards. 

Hustlers: Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez

However, Lopez explained that she had ultimately realised she didn’t need to be nominated for any award. “You realise you want people’s validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realised, ‘No, you don’t need that. You do this because you love it,” she said. “I don’t need this award to tell me I’m enough.”

Obviously, Lopez is enough. More than enough, if you ask us. However, her candid discussion with Oprah touches on something bigger than that. This is further proof that all women fall victim to feelings of self-criticism. Even a woman who can climb a stripper pole in six-inch heels to critical-acclaim. But Lopez is right: we are all enough with or without validation, Oscar nomination or not.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Jessica Rapana

Jessica Rapana is a journalist based in London, and enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content. She is especially fond of news, health, entertainment and travel content, and drinks coffee like a Gilmore Girl.

Recommended by Jessica Rapana

People

Hustlers: Constance Wu is fed up of those false Jennifer Lopez feud rumours

“When we are not unified it helps the patriarchy stay in power, right?”

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

Jennifer Lopez explains why she wasn’t paid to star in Hustlers, teaching us a lesson in the process

“I bank on myself.”

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published
People

“At long last, Jennifer Lopez is getting the recognition she deserves”

With her Oscar-worthy turn in Hustlers, J-Lo has pulled off the biggest hustle of them all.

Posted by
Christobel Hastings
Published
Stylist Daily