Jennifer Lopez reveals how she felt about her Oscar snub, and we’ve all been there

Speaking at Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour, the Hustlers actor opened up about how she really felt about not getting nominated for an Oscar this year.

“I was a little sad because there a lot of buildup to it,” Lopez explained. “There were so many articles. I got so many good notices – more than ever in my career – and there was a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar. It’s going to happen; if she doesn’t, you’re crazy’.”

She continued, “I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my god, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like, ‘Ouch’. It was a little bit of a letdown.”