“I think that’s honestly silliness,” Lopez told Variety when asked about the “too sexy” comments. “Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do. We [put on] a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved. And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, it’s not something I can even let in, because it was such an amazing night – so many beautiful things came out of it.”

She continued: “The message of standing up for yourself, being a woman – that’s what I want to pass on to the little girls – you’re strong, you’re beautiful. Everything about you, be proud of it.

“I’m very proud of the performance that night.”