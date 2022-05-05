“I feel like it’s been a brilliant industry to deal with alopecia as all these people that I’ve come across have expertise that I can draw from,” she says.

“I was lucky because at the time I was able to cover up what was going on underneath the wigs. The bald patches that were appearing, nobody would know about and that’s because along the way I met all these amazing hairstylists who would teach me how to bandage my head or how to secure a wig and so on.

“I lost my eyebrows and some of the makeup artists would teach me how to draw my eyebrows. It’s been amazing to play with hair and makeup as a result of playing a real plethora of characters, but now just being really unapologetically me in this show is so freeing.”

Starring in Raised By Wolves – in all her bald glory – represents not only a progression in Saayeng’s journey but also the ability to provide representation for other women dealing with similar struggles – particularly for Black women where hair can often become political.

“It’s great to see more people represented on screen, in magazines, on catwalks and so on.

“Just being a presence on those mediums can affect change and to be a representation for people as a dark-skinned woman on-screen is great to be a part of.”

Raised by Wolves is available to watch now on Sky Atlantic and NOW