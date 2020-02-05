It would have been fine to leave it there. However, Clarkson – warming to his theme – bulldozed onwards in a bid to champion the “stiff upper lip” approach to GQ’s readers.

“As a general rule, you’ve got to get a grip,” he said. “I think the expression ‘get a grip’ needs to come back into the lexicon as soon as possible. Everybody needs to get a grip.”

Then, out of nowhere, he added: “Meghan Markle… just get a grip.”

It’s worth noting here that, just a few months ago, Meghan tearfully admitted that she found the media spotlight to be “really challenging” – particularly during her pregnancy with baby Archie.

“It’s a lot,” she told ITV’s Tom Brady. “Not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Brady then asked Meghan: “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK? As in, it’s really been a struggle?”

“Yes,” she replied simply.